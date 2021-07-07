Last month, the Federal Reserve dropped a bombshell on the markets by hinted at the possibility of two rate hikes in 2023.
Attention has now shifted to the FOMC's June Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes, due for release on Wednesday.
Traders will be closely monitoring whether the hawkish comments made by some of the Fed officials during the last few weeks match up with the notes from the June Meeting Minutes or completely contradict them.
There is the potential for the Fed’s June meeting minutes to surprise the market, similar to the way April minutes did. Right after the April FOMC meeting, Jerome Powell said policymakers “were not talking about talking about tapering”. But the minutes revealed a divided committee, with a number of participants signaling it would be appropriate to begin discussing interest rates hikes and tapering of its quantitative easing program at upcoming meetings if the economy continues to make rapid progress.
Right now, there is a lot we don’t know about the Fed’s thinking around tapering, so any new information will likely open the door for fresh volatility ahead.
FOMC Minutes June Preview: A view of the Jackson Hole agenda
The minutes of April FOMC meeting were the opening move in the Fed’s long gambit to introduce higher interest rates without creating an economically destabilizing plunge in bond prices and a concomitant surge in yields.