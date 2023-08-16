Another day and another highly anticipated money making opportunity. That’s one of the most lucrative trends of the current financial climate that we find ourselves in right now.
A recent string of data shows that America’s inflation problem is definitively getting better. That’s good news for Jerome Powell and his colleagues at the Federal Reserve.
Last week, The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that a key measure of inflation – watched closely by the Fed rose 0.2 percent for a second straight month in a row. That marked the smallest back-to-back monthly increase in more than two years.
There is no denying, that the progress on inflation, combined with steady economic growth and a gradually cooling labour market, represent a step in the right direction for the Federal Reserve.
This huge shift in macro sentiment has boosted expectation that the Fed will pause its interest-rate increases in September and as always traders will be scouring the Minutes from the FOMC’s July policy meeting for clues on the central bank’s next move.
Recent economic reports have shown a strong but cooling labor market, while inflation is down sharply from a year ago. Even so, Fed officials, mindful that annual inflation is still well above its 2% target, opted to raise rates a quarter of a percentage point at their July meeting. The decision nudged the federal funds rate to a range of 5.25% to 5.5% – the highest level in 22 years, up from nearly zero last year.
Since the July meeting, many key Fed officials have become increasingly more dovish. This has traders convinced that the Fed's historic interest rate hiking cycle is nearing its end.
In recent weeks, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker has joined Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic in saying no more rate hikes are needed.
Meanwhile, other central bank officials, including New York Fed President John Williams, a vice chair and voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee, has begun discussing the timetable for possible rate cuts – even if that may not happen until early next year.
Interestingly, as the Fed inches closer to the end of its tightening cycle, the European Central Bank is only just getting started. As savvy traders know, this ultimately means one thing. ECB rate hikes will enviably strengthen the Euro and inversely weaken the U.S dollar – which present huge bullish tailwinds for precious metal prices ahead.
Whichever way you look at it, one thing is clear. The case for Precious metals in a well-diversified portfolio has never been more obvious than it is right now. Any substantial pullbacks should be viewed as buying opportunities because prices won't stay low for long!
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 ahead of Fed minutes
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined to the 1.0900 area in the American session on Wednesday. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair before the Federal Reserve releases the minutes of the July policy meeting.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.2700
GBP/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.2750 on Wednesday following the rally seen after UK inflation data earlier in the day. The US Federal Reserve will publish the minutes of the July policy meeting later in the session.
Gold: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 ahead of FOMC MinutesGold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 ahead of FOMC Minutes Premium
Spot gold hovers just above the $1,900 mark as the US Dollar retains its leadership in a risk-averse environment, also helped by encouraging United States (US) data. The country reported that Building Permits were up 0.1% MoM in July, while Housing Starts in the same period increased by 3.9%, much better than anticipated.
Ripple gears up to hand US SEC a crushing defeat despite regulator's appeal in court, on one condition
Payment giant Ripple is likely to land a complete win against the US financial regulator in its lawsuit. While Ripple's partial victory catalyzed massive inflows from institutional investors, his statement supports a bullish thesis for XRP price recovery in the long term.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Markets rise on Target earnings results
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is advancing cautiously in Wednesday’s premarket after major retailer TGT strongly reversed its recent quarterly reports by this time offering up a 27% consensus beat on the bottom line.