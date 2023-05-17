Hawkish comments from Fed officials will always cause pause for thought in the Gold fraternity.
We should certainly be expecting further rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Given the stubbornly high still extreme levels of inflation being seen. The coming month’s US inflation data in particular, has the potential to send alarm bells ringing at the Fed.
Nevertheless, there is a lot more going on in the Gold market than these shifting market sentiment rate hike expectations.
There has clearly been on-going strong demand for Gold in recent months.
The big picture backdrop remains war on the EU’s doorstep, hat has not gone away, and of course a slowing US and global economy which threaten the very fabric of the US dollar as the primary reserve currency in the world. Where to run to in the next crisis, which could be just around the corner? If the Euro appears problematic, and the historic precedent for the US dollar continues to evaporate, Gold remains the ‘go to’ safe place of haven.
The ultimate real and solid store of wealth which has proven itself again and again throughout history, remains Gold.
We also know that several nations have been focussed on re-establishing their own independent level of Gold reserves for the long term. This is Gold being taken out of the market which will not return any time soon.
While the global economy is slowing, it is true that the wealthy have been doing very well regardless. Industrial and jewellery demand for Gold may actually continue to rise, even during a prolonged global economic slowing.
This creates a situation of as uncertainty rises, demand goes up. And as a crisis store of value, there is no real challenger. Gold wins out every which way you turn. Everyone should be getting some.
A resolution of the debt crisis in the coming week should be forthcoming. This will momentarily see some selling of Gold, but only as a knee-jerk response to that hopeful development. Should a default occur, there is no telling how high Gold will scream.
The weakness of the past couple of days is largely technically driven. A lot of stop loss sell orders had built up under the $2,000 level. With that process already nearing completion, the market should begin to strengthen again soon. First that debt resolution hiccup, or acceleration, but in any case this is a commodity in short supply that investors should remain long of.
My targets for this year are unchanged. First stop $2,300, then $2,500. A 20% rally from here is plenty to celebrate with a showering of gold confetti.
I do not think we will see $3,000 this year. Only a US debt default would get us there?
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0850, awaits ECB-speak
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0850 heading toward the European opening bells. The pair is treading water amid a steady US Dollar, as risk sentiment improves on US debt ceiling progress. All eyes remain on the US debt ceiling updates and ECB-speak.
GBP/USD follows the footprints of sideways US Dollar Index
The GBP/USD pair is demonstrating a back-and-forth action above 1.2480 in the early European session. The Cable is struggling to find any decisive move, following the footprints of the sideways US Dollar Index (DXY).
Gold: ‘Sell the bounce’, as technical indicators turn bearish Premium
Gold price is attempting a tepid bounce while trading below $2,000 early Wednesday, having incurred heavy losses on Tuesday. The United States Dollar (USD) is fading its recovery momentum amid an improvement in risk sentiment following some progress overnight on the US debt ceiling talks.
Shiba Inu price triggers activity from long-term holders; on-chain losses reach two-month high
Shiba Inu price has been moving sideways for the past week, but before that, the meme coin noted a strict downtrend movement. Standing inches away from the December 2022 lows, the altcoins are noting a sudden bearishness on-chain.
The rocky path to a weaker Dollar
Tighter US credit conditions caused by the banking crisis will make a recession and a deeper Fed easing cycle all the more likely. These events strengthen the case for a weaker dollar. We are raising our year-end EUR/USD forecast to 1.20. The path to a weaker dollar will be a rocky one.