Share:

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair rose until its resistance level at around $1.0915 and then corrected towards its support level at around $1.0820. Today, if it holds the rate above that support level, then we should expect it to react upwards towards its soft resistance level at around $1.0880 before testing again the level of $1.09. If it fails to hold it above that support level, then we could expect it to test the next support level at around $1.0760-1.0770.