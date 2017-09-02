Can Disney shares break to new all time highs?
Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is one of the strongest players in the entertainment industry on a global scale and it rewarded its investors by a +255% return over the recent decade , more than twice the S&P 500’s 95% total return. The company wrapped up its sixth consecutive year of record-high sales and profits with revenue rising 14% and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) soaring 28% mostly driven by the phenomenal success of its movie “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”.
Although the entertainment giant’s overall business has been performing superbly, it’s facing an important challenge as many consumers are moving away from cable subscriptions and joining online streaming services like Netflix, and this is hurting traditional TV operators across the board.
After struggling for more than a year, Disney’s stock has moved steadily upwards gaining +20% over the last three months and pushing into new highs. Investors are optimistic heading into its first-quarter results for fiscal 2017 next Tuesday 7th February as the latest movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, released in mid-December, has been dominating box offices around the world , so let’s take a look at the technical picture and discuss the possible paths that the stock may follow .
Disney Elliott Wave Technical Analysis
Since the 2015 peak, Disney made 3 waves pullback providing a first buying opportunity exactly 1 year ago. After doing the first leg up , the stock pullback held 2016 low and on October started breaking above its descending trend-line signaling that bulls are back in town aiming for $110 area that we are showing in a chart from October 2016 in which we were looking for extension higher toward that target which was achieved last week.
So now after Disney reached the equal legs area ($110 – $115) from February 2016 low , there is 3 possibilities that could take place for the stock:
Scenario 1: The most aggressive path would happen if DIS is doing a diagonal in the current red wave v that started from February 2016 low , so it’s currently in the blue wave (3) that should unfold as 3 waves and the stock is only ending the first leg which mean it can correct the rally from October 2016 low before resuming higher toward $123 area.
Scenario 2: DIS will end 3 waves as a Flat structure as the first leg A was 3 waves and the third leg C is unfolding as 5 waves which means that it will soon be ending the 2016 cycle and start correcting lower before it can resume the upside looking for new highs as long as $86.25 low is holding.
Scenario 3: The surprise would happen if Disney already ended a larger degree cycle wave (iii) and it’s still in a corrective stage. Consequently, the stock is finishing a connector red x and should hold below 2015 peak $122 to resume another leg to the downside before ending 7 swing sequence and resume higher or bounce in 3 waves at least.
Recap: The overall view of Disney remain bullish as Disney movie brands Marvel & Pixar are well ahead of their competitors despite facing new challenges. Technically, the stock is currently in an extreme area and could soon experience a pullback that will define the path for the coming year either new highs or sideways to lower depending on the speed and structure of the correction if it happens.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.