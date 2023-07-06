Sentiment surrounding global growth has been poor in the last few weeks with growing risks. Geopolitical tensions between US & China, higher rate expectations, angst about overstretched US equity positions, slower Chinese data, and lower US earnings expectations have all meant investors have been negative on the prospects of global growth.
This has been keeping Dr. Copper pressured. However, the pivot towards green energy is set to keep copper demand up, according to analysts from Citi and ING. So, does the technical setup for Copper mean this is a logical place for buyers?
Seasonally, copper tends towards gains at this time of the year. Between July 4 and July 31, Copper gained 66% of the time for an average return of 1.95%. Does this mean copper could gain through July?
Major trade risks: The main risk here would be if the global growth worries grow and any or all of the risks to global growth identified above worsen.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
