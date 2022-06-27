As we come to the end of the 2nd quarter and head into the 2nd half of 2022 – Rapidly Surging Inflation, Rate Hikes and Recession Risk are now emerging as the three biggest macro themes driving the financial markets.

Over the last 12 months, inflation has spread to every corner of the economy with primary Cost of Living Expenses from Food, Fuel, Rent, Clothing and Energy prices – rising at double-digit annual rates for the first time since the early 1980s.

Earlier this month, in a “belated response” to the fastest rise in inflation seen in over 40-years – the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points – the biggest increase since 1994 with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signalled yet another jumbo sized hike in July.

There is no denying that the Fed has fallen “way behind the curve” in tackling inflation and is now in a high-stakes race – trying desperately to play catch up!

And the Fed is not alone on this journey.

One day after the Federal Reserve's biggest interest-rate hike in 30 years – many other central banks jumped on the Rate Hike bandwagon, scrambling desperately not be left behind – in what can only be described as a panic move – unleashing havoc across the financial markets.

This month, the Swiss National Bank made a surprise 50 basis points rate hike for the first in 15 years. While the Bank of England moved rates to the highest level in 13 years as it anticipates inflation to hit 11% this year.

Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of Australia equally surprised the market with a 50 basis point hike, while The Reserve Bank of New Zealand and The Bank of Canada followed suit with their own 50 basis point rate hikes.

In total, more than 60 central banks faced with rapidly surging inflation have now joined the global race to hike rates aggressively at any at any cost necessary.

This is return as increased the odds of a recession to 85% – with a long list of leading Wall Street banks predicted “significant risk” of a recession by mid-2023.

Looking ahead, more big moves could be on the horizon as the European Central Bank kicks off its three-day forum on Monday against a backdrop of concerns over whether central bank moves to stamp out the strongest inflation surge in four decades could tip the global economy into a recession.

The forum will be focusing on “challenges for monetary policy in a rapidly changing world” – hosted by ECB President Christine Lagarde, along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

Also on the radar this week will be the closely watched U.S PCE Inflation, Eurozone Inflation and U.S GDP data releases, which always have the potential to move the markets significantly.

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: