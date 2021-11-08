Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals.
I’m Brad Alexander and, on behalf of Valutrades, today we will take a look at Gold (XAUUSD), GBPUSD, WTI (US Oil), and Brent Crude (UK Oil).
The markets will be watching the price of Crude Oil this week as Joe Biden will try to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to try to lower current prices.
OPEC may reconvene this week to help but their belief is that the price of Crude is inflated because of the shortage of Natural Gas.
Price action on Brent Crude opened higher with a gap so let’s see if we fill the gap this week.
Meanwhile, watch the Crude Oil Inventories figures Wednesday.
Jerome Powell Will be speaking twice this week about the economy, after a very good Non-Farm Payroll report last week, and CPI data due on Wednesday.
USD is stronger based on this but Powell may delay any Interest Rate decisions, which has helped the price of Gold.
This, along with falling bond yields, has pushed the price of Gold well past the $1,800 level and the CPI data Wednesday will be important here as well.
Last week, the Bank of England did not do a great job communicating with the markets and GBP fell dramatically.
Andrew Bailey did not raise Interest Rates but he will be speaking Tuesday to try to end the confusion and we have GDP data Thursday and we hope that both of these will help Pound Sterling.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.1550
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1550 during the European session as investors await the next catalyst. The data from the euro area showed a modest improvement in investor confidence and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech at 15:30 GMT.
GBP/USD rebounds swiftly from daily lows, remains below 1.3500 mark
GBP/USD pair quickly recovered around 35 pips from early European session lows but continues to trade below 1.3500. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors eye Fedspeak and Brexit developments.
Gold corrects from two-month tops, downside seems limited
Gold edged lower on Monday following an early uptick to two-month tops. Rebounding US bond yields acted as a headwind for the non-yielding metal. The cautious market mood helped limit losses for the safe-haven commodity.
ETH leads crypto market rally with new all-time high
Bitcoin price has been on a steady uptrend for the past two days and shows signs of continuing. Ethereum and Ripple are following the big cryptic and are heading higher. This trend is likely to translate to other altcoins in the market soon.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Only way is up as Fed talks taper, jobs jump and yields slump
Another week in what is fast becoming the twilight zone markets where we enter an alternative universe in which stocks never go down and shorts and bears get roasted daily.