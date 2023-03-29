Share:

Notes/observations

- A sense of calm right continued in the markets on hopes a full-blown banking crisis could be averted.

- EU equities continue to steadily crawl higher in absence of fresh banking news. Semiconductors were dragged higher in wake of positive Infineon guidance yesterday. On the contrary, Next pulls UK retailers lower after reporting FY22 results with some lackluster commentary on outlook.

- France and Germany consumer confidence came in line with estimates.

- Overnight, cooler than expected Australia CPI firms up market expectations of RBA pausing for first time in tightening cycle next week.

- UBS announced new CEO following takeover of Credit Suisse, Sergio Ermotti, who comes from Swiss Re, effective Apr 5th.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng outperforming +2.1%. EU indices are broadly higher by +0.7-1.2%. US futures are +0.7-0.8%. Gold -0.3%, DXY +0.2%; Commodity: Brent +0.3%, WTI +0.6%, TTF +2.5%; Crypto: BTC +5.4%, ETH +5.4%.

Asia

- Australia Feb CPI Y/Y: 6.8% v 7.2%e.

- BOJ Gov Kuroda testified Japan was closer than before in sustainably hitting 2% inflation target.

– BOJ Dep Gov Uchida testified in Parliament that underlying price trend was extremely important. Should not communicate any policy decision in advance but would not rule out any policy option if needed.

- BOJ Dep Gov Himino testified that it was important to maintain current easy policy to support economy.

Americas

- President Biden stated that the banking crisis was not over yet; Had done what is possible for banks.

- President Biden stated that he looked forward to talking with House Speaker McCarthy on the economy and debt; wrote letter to McCarthy on debt issue and wanted to see full set of Republican proposals.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -6.1M v +3.3M prior.

- EU energy ministers agreed to extend the voluntary reductions in gas demand of 15% by one year until March 2024 to ensure security of gas supplies for next winter.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.80% at 448.02, FTSE +0.58% at 7,527.79, DAX +0.54% at 15,223.35, CAC-40 +0.97% at 7,156.86, IBEX-35 +0.43% at 8,983.03, FTSE MIB +0.59% at 26,485.00, SMI +0.79% at 10,924.54, S&P 500 Futures +0.83%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board following optimism in Asia, and continued to trend into the green as the session progressed; sectors leading to the upside include technology and financials; lagging sectors include consumer discretionary and industrials; tech sector supported following news of Alibaba splitting its management structure into six units; UK CMA clears Farfetch/Richemont/YooX Net-A-Porter deal; corporate events expected during the upcoming US session include Intel investor day.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Adidas [ADS.DE] +1.5%, Puma [PUM.DE] +1.5% (Lululemon reported Q4, guides Q1 and FY23 - post close), Next [NXT.UK] -7.5% (earnings).

- Energy: DNO ASA [DNO.NO] -4.5% (starts orderly shutdown of oil fields in Kurdistan).

- Financials: UBS Group [UBSG.CH] +2.0% (appoints new CEO), Deutsche Bank [DBK.DE] +1.5% (continued rebound of European banking stocks).

- Industrials: Mercedes-Benz [MBG.DE] -2.5% (holder sells shares), Jenoptik [JEN.DE] -4.0% (earnings), NCC [NCCA.SE] +1.0% (awarded SEK250M contract to build municipal water and sewage system).

- Technology: Infineon [IFX.DE] +6.5% (raises Q2 and FY guidance; Micron results), STMicroelectronics [STM.FR] +4.5%, ams-OSRAM [AMS.CH] +2.5% (Infineon and Micron provide guidance), Atos [ATO.FR] -10.5% (Airbus no longer in talks to acquire Atos's cybersecurity unit Evidian stake).

- Real Estate: Aroundtown [AT1.DE] -6.0% (FY22 results - post close).

Speakers

- ECB's Lane (Ireland, chief economist): ECB rates must rise if banking tension had no or 'fairly limited' impact. He did expect a rapid decline in inflation.

- ECB’s Kazimir (Slovakia) stated that energy prices and related govt interventions made Slovak inflation sticky.

- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Hunt testified that the domestic economy was stabilizing and starting to reduce debt. Reiterated view that could not fund tax cut with additional borrowings.

- Turkey Central Bank (CBRT) Gov Kavcioglu stated that current policy boosted the economy resilience. Domestic inflation was in the process of deceleration.

- Thailand Central Bank Policy Statement noted that the decision to hike by 25bps was unanimous. Gradual policy normalization remained appropriate but was ready to adjust timing of rate moves based on outlook. Inflation seen to be returning to target by mid-2023 while the domestic economy continued to gain traction and remain on track

- -Thailand Central Bank updated its Staff Projections which cut the 2023 GDP growth from 3.7% to 3.6% and set 2024 GDP growth at 3.8%. It cut the 2023 Headline CPI forecast from 3.0% to 2.9% and set the 2024 Headline CPI at 2.4%.

- Indonesia Central Bank (BI) Gov Warjiyo reiterated that current Benchmark Rate sufficient to ensure headline inflation returns to target range. Reiterated stance that 2023 GDP growth seen between 5.1-5.2%.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was steady as a sense of calm right returned to the markets on hopes a full-blown banking crisis could be averted. Focus to remain on various central bank rate paths to determine the overall trend.

- EUR/USD steady at 1.0815. ECB member Kazimir noted that they should continue raising rates at upcoming meetings and possibly slow the pace of tightening.

- USD/JPY was testing the 132 level as a few BOJ members testified in Parliament but mainly reiterated that the current easy stance needed to remain in place for now. Focus turns to the potential volatility ahead of the end of the Japanese fiscal year on Friday.

Economic data

- (DE) Germany Apr GFK Consumer Confidence: -29.5 v -30.0e.

- (FI) Finland Jan Final Trade Balance :-€0.3B v -€0.4B prelim.

- (SE) Sweden Feb Retail Sales M/M: -1.2% v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: -9.4% v -7.0%e.

- (NO) Norway Feb Retail Sales M/M: +0.2% v -0.8%e.

- (DK) Denmark Feb Retail Sales M/M: -0.3% v +2.2% prior; Y/Y: -4.3% v -6.0% prior.

- (FR) France Mar Consumer Confidence: 81 v 81e.

- (TH) Thailand Central Bank (BOT) raised its Benchmark Interest Rate by 25bps to 1.75% (as expected).

- (SE) Sweden Mar Consumer Confidence: 62.8 v 61.1 prior; Manufacturing Confidence: 103.4 v 102.1 prior; Economic Tendency Survey: 88.2 v 85.0e.

- (CH) Swiss Mar Expectations Survey: -41.3 v -12.3 prior.

- (AT) Austria Mar Manufacturing PMI: 44.7 v 47.1 prior.

- (UK) Feb Net Consumer Credit: £1.4B v £1.2Be; Net Lending: £0.7B v £2.4Be.

- (UK) Feb Mortgage Approvals: 43.5K v 41.3Ke.

- (UK) Feb M4 Money Supply M/M: -0.4% v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: 1.0% v 2.6% prior; M4 (ex-IOFCs) 3-Month Annualized: -0.8% v -3.3% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) opened book to sell EUR-denominated 5-year bond via syndicate; guidance seen +95bps to mid-swaps.

- (SE) Sweden sold total SEK2.0B vs. SEK2.0B indicated in 2025 and 2031 Bonds.

- (NO) Norway sold total NOK2.0B vs. NOK2.0B indicated in 2025 and 2033 Bonds.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €7.0B vs. €7.0B indicated in 6-month and 12-month bills.

Looking ahead

- (PT) Portugal Debt Agency (IGCP) to hold reverse auction.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) to sell €625M indicated in 6-month Bills.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in in 3-month LTRO tender.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 05:30 (PL) Poland to sell 2025, 2028 and 2033 bonds (5 tranches).

- 06:00 (RU) Russia to sell OFZ Bonds (2 tranches).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Mar 24th: No est v 3.0% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (BR) Brazil Feb Total Outstanding Loans (BRL): 5.354Te v 5.317T prior; M/M: +0.7%e v -0.3% prior; Personal Loan Default Rate: No est v 6.1% prior.

- 08:30 (CZ) Czech Central Bank (CNB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave 2-week Repurchase Rate unchanged at 7.00%.

- 10:00 (US) Feb Pending Home Sales M/M: -3.1%e v +8.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v -22.4% prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 2-Year FRN Reopening.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Feb Unemployment Rate: No est v 3.6% prior; Jan Real Wages Y/Y: No est v 0.6% prior.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Feb Industrial Production Y/Y: -1.5%e v -2.4% prior.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Feb Real Retail Sales Y/Y: -8.0%e v -6.6% prior.

- 12:30 (CA) Bank of Canada (BOC) Dep Gov Gravelle.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 7-Year Notes.

- 13:30 (BR) Brazil Feb Federal Debt Total (BRL): No est v 5.768T prior.

- 14:50 (UK) BOE’s Mann.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Jan Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: No est v -1.0% prior; Y/Y: -0.2%e v -1.2% prior.

- 16:45 (DE) ECB’s Schnabel (Germany) ay NABE conference.

- 17:00 (KR) South Korea Apr Business Manufacturing Survey: No est v 66 prior; Non-Manufacturing Survey: No est v 74 prior.

- 17:45 (NZ) New Zealand Feb Building Permits M/M: No est v -1.5% prior.

- 20:00 (NZ) New Zealand Mar Business Confidence: No est v -43.3 prior; Activity Outlook: No est v -9.2 prior.

- 20:30 (AU) Australia Q4 Job Vacancies Q/Q: No est v -4.9% prior.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 2-year JGB Bonds.