A call for calm from China's top trade official stalled risk aversion throughout financial markets on Monday. A critical report on US consumer confidence is coming up next. Friday is the last trading day of the month in which JPY and CHF are the top FX performers, while silver and gold were the biggest commodity winners. AUD and NZD are the biggest losers of the month. Traders will keep an eye on 106.80 resistance in USDJPY, 105.40s support, while indices may retest 26200 and 2930s on DOW30 and SPX. A new Premium trade has been issued in early Tuesday Asia trading. The mystery chart below is one of the two charts used to back the Premium trade.
Short-term trading in 2019 continues to be overwhelmingly driven by trade headlines. Market sentiment turned positive Monday after Liu He called for calm. Trump also revealed that Chinese officials had called their US counterparts in Washington. Chinese media tried to downplay those moves but risk trades cheered for now.
AUD/JPY has been a particularly volatile trade, which is normal in high-risk moments. The pair fell below 70.00 early in Monday trade to a 10-year low but reversed to finish near 72.00 in an impressive reversal. US stocks also rebounded from recent lows with the S&P 500 climbing 31 points. It was an impressive show of resilience that shows a faith in central banks and perhaps some lingering optimism about a trade deal.
Do not forget the 10-2 yield spread, which inverted for the 3rd straight session.
US economic data was mixed. Headline durable goods orders rose 2.1% compared to 1.2% expected. Core orders also rose 0.4% compared to a flat reading forecast. Nonetheless, the core rise came as the prior reading was revised to +0.9% from +1.5%, wiping out any total boost. A soft shipments number also suggests a drag on Q3 growth.
A number of Fed speakers over the past week emphasized consumer spending as a key linchpin for their outlook. One of the best forward-looking indicators is consumer confidence and the August preliminary report from the Conference Board and it's due Tuesday at 10:00 Eastern/14:00 GMT/15:00 London. The consensus is a slide to 129.0 from 135.7. A strong reading – counterintuitively – might cause some risk aversion on fear the Fed won't ease as aggressively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.1100 after German GDP, amid trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100 after losing ground on Monday as the US and China expressed calm on trade talks following a turbulent Friday. Today, markets are marginally less optimistic.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2250 as UK opposition agrees path to block no-deal
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2250. Opposition leaders have agreed to work together via legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit. PM Johnson reiterated his stance the UK must leave by October 31.
USD/JPY: uncertainty underpins the JPY
Japanese July Corporate Service Price Index came in at 0.5%. US-China trade war to keep escalating and hurting the market’s sentiment. USD/JPY at risk to retest yearly lows on a break below 105.60, the immediate support.
US Conference Board Consumer Sentiment Preview: Jobs, jobs, jobs
Consumer confidence forecast to decline but remain buoyant in August. Labor market strength continues to support consumer optimism. Trade conflicts and tariffs have yet to damage consumer sentiment.
Gold steadily climbs back above $1530 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and touched a fresh intraday high level of $1535 in the last hour. US-China trade uncertainty continues to benefit traditional safe-haven assets.