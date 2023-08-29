Share:

The week started in a relatively good mood. The S&P 500 posted its first back-to-back gains this month, even though the US 2-year yield advanced to a fresh high since July with the 2 and 5-year treasury auctions hitting the highest yields since before the 2008 crisis. One would think that the Chinese stimulus measures have lifted up the sentiment across global equities, but the CSI 300 closed yesterday just around 1% higher. In this sense, yesterday was just another day the Chinese stimulus measures didn’t get the attention Chinese officials were hoping for. And that’s the new normal. Before 2020, any stimulus news from China would move oceans, but now, China can cut rates, inject liquidity, half stamp duty, prevent big names from becoming net sellers… nothing is enough to bring investors back apart from a massive fiscal stimulus. And the chances are that, China won’t do that, because Xi doesn’t want to explode the national debt levels – which are already alarmingly high – to kick start another unsustainable growth in China. That’s not bad in the long run, but it sure costs China a lot of investment. MSCI’s EM ex-China ETF has outperformed the MSCI China since the beginning of the year and the trend in Chinese equities, and the latest surveys hint at around 5% growth in 2023, in line with the government’s growth target, but not enough to bring money on board.

Focus on US growth and jobs data

The softer US dollar gave some breathing room to other currencies yesterday. The EURUSD bulls won a battle near the 200-DMA, and the pair is slightly above that level this morning, while the USDJPY is steady around 146.50. Crude oil steadied above the $80pb with the news that the tropical storm Idalia could interrupt crude production in the Gulf Coast and put an additional short-term pressure on oil prices. Gold is better bid above the $1900 thanks to a retreat in the US 10-year yield.

Today, the US JOLTS data is expected to post a third month below 10mio job openings. A number lower than expectations would point to loosening jobs market and could soften the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations, while a strong figure will keep the economists and the Fed officials in a state of confusion. It is now increasingly certain that the Covid disruption in jobs market has largely passed, which means that the fact that the jobs figures remain resilient to rate hikes is due to another reason! And that reason could be the aging population. Looking at the CBO projections, the participation rate in the US is not at shocking levels compared to the long-term projections. On the contrary, the actual participation rate (62.6%) is even higher than the long-term projection (62.4%).

Strong jobs figures have potential to boost Fed hawks as tightness of the jobs market means people ask for more money for doing the same job than they would otherwise.