Calm Before another Storm?

Markets seem to have weathered the initial wave of Eurozone politically induced risk aversions. Euro bond yield stabilised after the recent sell-off in France and peripheral markets, and major equity indexes closed flattish on either side of the pond. Mind you these are only the initial tremors as the market is turning its focus on potential event risk in France and Germany. Also, if we consider the double-barrelled risks from both Presidents Trump delaying his economic agenda and China re-entering the risk fray as their foreign reserve data’s recent fall below the psychological USD3tn has wobbled the markets. Given the current level of Investor anxiety, it will not take much of an event for investors to re- express that distinctly risk-averse mindset that gripped market yesterday

Australian Dollar

The Australian dollar was hit hard overnight after Chinese reserves data came in below the psychological 3 trillion level. While the broader USD caught a tailwind, commodity currencies, which have been holding up well versus more general USD moves of late, were hit hard as there remain some concerns that China might reduce their purchases of commodities. However, indeed, the heightened risks, especially as the market is conceding there will be more falling reserves to come in China may continue to weigh on locals.

Yesterday’s RBA statement was very neutral with AUD trading higher after the release. However, I think that was more position related as traders were leaning for a dovish bias or at least expecting the central bank to acknowledge headwinds from recent weakness in GDP and inflation.

With Fed speak not letting go of a March rate hike as the FED are stubbornly behind the curve, and in danger of falling even more so, the dollar bulls are digging in for a real battle zone at the current significant technical levels

The oil patch offered little support for commodity currencies this morning as WTI is getting hammered after US crude oil inventories increased an eye-watering 14,227 million barrels, 2nd largest build in US history

Finally, some Bloomberg headlines make the rounds about a “ trillion dollar debt pile”, sounds like debt counselling services hotlines have been working overtime as Australian households are struggling to pay down personal debt

Euro

While trading off overnight lows, the Euro continues to trade poorly with an offered tone in early Asia. While it is premature to draw any definitive conclusion, the political landscape in both France and Italy are coming under immense scrutiny from investors, which should keep EURO upticks limited. If we factor in a possibly divisive German election, risks are rising immensely in the Europe on political stage

Chinese Yuan

In my view, the breach of 3 trillion is not in itself significant but the trend is and if there is anything that the PBoc policy makers can take away from this reserve erosion is that the fact the current financial market model they rely on is stale and in need of an overhaul.

These financial market woes are nothing new to mainland policymakers who continue to find themselves in a terrible place and despite their heavy-handed interventions the reserve data, clearly s signals greater than anticipated capital flight and highlights the ineffectiveness of current policies.

Letting the currency will not help ease the pressure as is this current issue is more about capital fight and who can blame mainland investors wanting to escape financial markets that change the rules of market engagement regularly.

Buying dollars is the correct move but do not fall for this perverse perception that 3 trillion is some sacred threshold, and the Mainland market is about to spiral downward. Nothing could be further from the truth, but I am sure yesterday’s data will be a revelation to Chinese authorities about the ineffectiveness of current policies

Japanese Yen

The recent rinban operations and Hawkish Fed Speak have offered some near-term support for USDJPY. YEN dealers are turning focus to Trump-Abe Feb 10

EM APAC

RBI rate decision at 5:00 PM Singapore , market expects a .25 bp cut