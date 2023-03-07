Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0600 on hawkish Powell remarks
EUR/USD came under strong bearish pressure and declined below 1.0600 on Tuesday. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell said that they are ready to increase the pace of rate hikes in his semi-annual testimony before the US Senate, triggering a US Dollar rally.
GBP/USD falls sharply below 1.1900 as USD rallly continues
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and broke below 1.1900 on Tuesday amid renewed US Dollar strength. The hawkish tone seen in FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony weighs heavily on market sentiment and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold: XAU/USD to test bulls’ determination at around $1,800 Premium
Spot gold plunged on Tuesday as the American currency gathered momentum ahead of US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony, marching even higher afterwards. XAU/USD trades near an intraday low of $1,815.65, as the Greenback benefits from hawkish Powell's words.
Cardano: ADA to shed 10% as more crypto turmoil unfolds
Cardano (ADA) price is under pressure as the crypto community sees one of the biggest and leading payment services in the sector back out.
Meta Platforms Stock News and Forecast: META advances after rumors of major layoffs
Meta Platforms (META), owner of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, is alledgedly gearing up for another round of layoffs after just completing its first round in November.