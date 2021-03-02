Have you ever wonder how do the professional traders time the market with accurate exit point? Perhaps you are aware of using Fibonacci expansion as the target to exit the position, yet they rarely work because the smart money seldom rely on Fibonacci levels.
In this video, you will find out how to calculate the target price when day trading S&P 500 using Point and Figure chart with a distribution range in 3-minutes timeframe. Apart from using the Point and Figure chart as the target price, it is possible to take advantage to open new position by combining with the Wyckoff technical analysis and price action trading. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
-
1:12 Market recap.
-
3:32 Trade review.
-
6:11 False breakout or up thrust.
-
9:35 Point & Figure projection.
-
14:35 Current stock market outlook.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
