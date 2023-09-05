Asian equities declined on Tuesday, with the primary focus still on China and its endeavours to steady its faltering post-pandemic economy.
In August, the Caixin Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) substantially declined, creating a regional market hic-up. Current price action suggests investors remain wary of the piecemeal and fragmented policy efforts implemented by the People's Bank of China (PBoC) and other policymakers.
From an investor perspective, it's evident that there's a lack of convincing evidence in August's services sector performance that policy efforts are taking root, contributing to the prevailing angst.
Property stocks emerged as some of the poorest performers within this challenging market environment. Adding to the negative sentiment was the troubled situation of developer Country Garden Holdings Co., which found itself in the final hours of a grace period to meet interest payments on its dollar-denominated bonds. Additionally, reports suggested the company's intentions to seek payment extensions for its seven yuan bonds, further highlighting its financial strain.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0750 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is seeing fresh selling, dropping toward 1.0750 in the European morning on Tuesday. The pair is weighed down by a modest US Dollar uptick, as investors stay cautious amid China's economic woes. EU PPI and US Factory Orders are next of note.
GBP/USD oscillates in a range above the 1.2600 area, investors await UK PMI data
GBP/USD justifies the Cable traders’ indecision amid mixed catalysts while making rounds to 1.2630 heading into Tuesday’s London open. Apart from the unclear signals, the cautious mood ahead of the key US and UK data also prods the Pound Sterling moves of late.
Gold struggles below $1,950 amid a Bear Cross
Gold price is trading on the back foot below $1,950 early Tuesday, although remains within Friday’s trading range. The United States Dollar (USD) has entered a phase of bullish consolidation amid higher US Treasury bond yields and ahead of mid-tier US economic data.
Cardano price could move soon after 30% fall
Cardano price has been trading with a bearish bias over the last two months, shedding all the ground covered in the July 13 rally. In part, the US SEC branding ADA a security has cast a dark cloud over the altcoin, placing it at a disadvantage alongside peers like Polygon and Solana.
USD rally extends into September
The US dollar's recent performance has been characterized by its continued strength, which has persisted overnight and intensified since the end of the previous week.