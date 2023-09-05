Share:

Asian equities declined on Tuesday, with the primary focus still on China and its endeavours to steady its faltering post-pandemic economy.

In August, the Caixin Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) substantially declined, creating a regional market hic-up. Current price action suggests investors remain wary of the piecemeal and fragmented policy efforts implemented by the People's Bank of China (PBoC) and other policymakers.

From an investor perspective, it's evident that there's a lack of convincing evidence in August's services sector performance that policy efforts are taking root, contributing to the prevailing angst.

Property stocks emerged as some of the poorest performers within this challenging market environment. Adding to the negative sentiment was the troubled situation of developer Country Garden Holdings Co., which found itself in the final hours of a grace period to meet interest payments on its dollar-denominated bonds. Additionally, reports suggested the company's intentions to seek payment extensions for its seven yuan bonds, further highlighting its financial strain.