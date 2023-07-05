The Caixin China General Services Business Activity Index (headline services PMI) fell to 53.9 in June from 57.1 in May. It suggests a recovery in the services sector continued but at a slower pace in June. Surveyed companies indicated the slower growth rate was mainly linked to softer-than-expected market demand.
Policymakers are unlikely to sit idle and will likely redouble policy efforts to support domestic demand and, more importantly, boost confidence, which has been in the dumps lately. Without policy support, there's a risk that weakening growth expectations could become self-fulfilling.
