USD/CAD & USOil, H4
Canada’s GDP grew at a 5.6% pace in Q1, undershooting expectations following the 9.3% clip in Q4 (revised from 9.6%). However, GDP was 0.3% firmer compared to Q1 of 2020 as the economy has rebounded from the huge drop in Q2 of 2020.
Of course, prices have picked up, with the GDP implicit price index climbing 2.9% in Q1, led not surprisingly by higher prices for construction materials and energy goods. Housing investment continued to grow at a strong pace, supported by very favorable financing conditions and the recovery in the job market. The return of restrictions in April and May is expected to leave the economy with little growth during the quarter (we see a 0.5% gain in Q2, with risk for a flat or even negative reading). The BoC is likely to look through the slump in Q2 as vaccinations have ramped up, consistent with a resumption of the recovery in the second half of this year. The monthly GDP report revealed a jump to 1.1% growth in March, a bit faster than expected, from the 0.4% pace in February, consistent with strong growth going into the return of restrictions in April.
USDCAD was little changed following the miss in Q1 Canada GDP, though remains near two-week lows of 1.2025 printed at the North American open. Two-plus year highs in USOil has supported the CAD today, as prices topped over $68.60, while overall, the USD remains on the heavy side. USDCAD‘s six-year low of 1.2012 seen on May 18 is the next support level. A break below there brings the May, 2015 low of 1.1920 into focus.
USOil rallied to levels last seen in October of 2018, topping at $68.60, up from Monday’s low of $66.69. Improving demand, as economies reopen has supported prices of late, as OPEC+ says surplus inventories will be burned off over the next month or two. The cartel is expected to gradually relax production caps through July, which could limit price gains going forward. Iran is the wild card, and should sanctions on the country’s oil exports be lifted, upwards of 2.0 mln bpd could hit the market later in the year, likely to put renewed pressure on prices, as we saw in late-May when the Iranian news first emerged and prices spiked lower to $61.33.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.2250, shrugging off upbeat US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and better-than-expected eurozone manufacturing PMIs. Headline CPI also beat estimates with 2% in May. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 61.2 points.
GBP/USD slips below 1.42 on virus concerns, dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.42 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid an uptick in the Treasury yields. Concerns about Britain's third virus wave outweigh the country's rapid vaccination campaign in influencing sterling. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 65.6, below the preliminary read.
XAU/USD retreats from five-month highs towards $1910
Gold price is retreating from five-month highs of $1917, looking to test the $1910 round number. The latest leg down comes amid a pause in the US dollar decline across the board, as the rally in the Treasury yields recover ground.
Crypto market rally pauses for pullback
Bitcoin price might drop lower if it cannot sustain the recent sweep above a critical resistance level at $36,735. Ethereum price is also facing a supply zone that extends from $2,689 to $2,843 and hints at a decline.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: NFP Hint? Inflation component to steal the show, rock the dollar
May's ISM Manufacturing PMI is set to hold onto high ground and serve as a signal toward the jobs report. After 13 upside surprises, the inflation component may steal the show.