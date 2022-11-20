Weekly forecast (November 21 – 25, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 0.7408, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 0.7560 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 0.7723.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 0.7408, which will be followed by moving down to support level 0.7224.
Monthly forecast, November 2022
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 0.7408, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 0.7560 and 0.7723.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 0.7408, which will be followed by reaching support level 0.7156 and 0.7012.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
