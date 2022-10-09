Weekly forecast (October 3 – 7, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 0,7408, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 0,7560.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 0,7408, which will be followed by reaching support level 0,7224 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 0,7012.

Monthly forecast, October 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 0,7560, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 0,7723 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 0,8025.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 0,7224, which will be followed by reaching support level 0,7012 and 0,6809.

