How to use the Seasonax screener function to automatically generate a list of the most promising investment opportunities in the currency market? Are there any interesting patterns we may want to investigate?

Choose currencies as your market. Let’s look at seasonal patterns for the past 15 years starting on 23rd of March. Set the minimum and maximum time period that you want to hold the instrument ranging from 5 to 30 days.

We can see that over the last 15 years, CADUSD has risen 14 times with an average return of nearly 1.43%! Remember, a rising CADUSD is a falling USDCAD.

Major Trade Risks: Any relief in the Russia Ukraine crisis should weaken oil prices and the CAD along with it.

