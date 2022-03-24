How to use the Seasonax screener function to automatically generate a list of the most promising investment opportunities in the currency market? Are there any interesting patterns we may want to investigate?
Choose currencies as your market. Let’s look at seasonal patterns for the past 15 years starting on 23rd of March. Set the minimum and maximum time period that you want to hold the instrument ranging from 5 to 30 days.
We can see that over the last 15 years, CADUSD has risen 14 times with an average return of nearly 1.43%! Remember, a rising CADUSD is a falling USDCAD.
Major Trade Risks: Any relief in the Russia Ukraine crisis should weaken oil prices and the CAD along with it.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
