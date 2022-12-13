USD/CAD tests key resistance
The Canadian dollar struggles over plunging oil prices amid demand concerns. On the daily chart, the outlook remains positive and crossing moving averages may suggest a potential acceleration to the upside. The pair hit resistance at the former support at 1.3700 and led some intraday traders to take profit. A bullish breakout would extend gains to November’s high of 1.3800, which could foreshadow a recovery to the previous peak of 1.3970. 1.3560 is the first support in case of prolonged hesitation.
EUR/GBP struggles for support
The pound strengthened after the UK’s GDP beat expectations in October. The pair has failed to build a support base after it dropped below the major bottom (0.8570) that has been valid since last September. The RSI’s oversold condition led to a limited bounce but might not be enough to save the day as more traders may have switched to the short side. Only a close above 0.8640 would keep the euro bulls in play. Otherwise, a fall below 0.8560 would attract momentum sellers and send the exchange rate to 0.8500.
SPX 500 grinds key support
The S&P 500 consolidates as investors await US inflation data later today. After turning south at 4100 near September’s high, the index has struggled to find follow-up bids. A fall through the base of the previous bullish momentum prompted buyers to exit and reassess the mixed mood. The latest rebound to the psychological level of 4000 is an important test and a breakout would open the path to the recent peak at 4100. 3910 is a key level to keep the index afloat as its breach could trigger a liquidation towards 3820.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.2300 after UK data
GBP/USD trades in positive territory at around 1.2300 in the early European morning after the data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate edged higher to 3.7% in October as expected. Investors await the November inflation report from the US.
EUR/USD holds gains around 1.0550, awaits German ZEW, US inflation
EUR/USD is clinging to gains at around 1.0550, as a sense of calm prevails ahead of the critical inflation data on Tuesday. Recession fears in the Eurozone and anxiety ahead of the Fed and the ECB policy decisions keep the pair's upside in check. German ZEW also eyed.
Gold: $1,791, US inflation to test XAU/USD bulls
Gold price regains upside momentum after posting the biggest daily fall in a week. US Dollar retreat, mixed concerns surrounding CPI enables XAU/USD buyers to remain hopeful. Hawkish Fed bets, multiple hurdles to the north challenge Gold buyers ahead of US CPI.
Samuel Bankman-Fried arrested, charged by the US Government with money laundering, wire and securities fraud
Samuel Bankman-Fried was arrested by the Attorney General and authorities of the Bahamas after a request by the US government. SBF is accused of securities violation, money laundering, wire and securities fraud.
US Inflation Cheat Sheet: Five scenarios for Core CPI and the Dollar's explosive reaction Premium
"King of forex indicators" is how the Nonfarm Payrolls report was called, but that belongs to the past. In 2022, rising inflation has meant that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report has the most significant impact.