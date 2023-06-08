USD/CAD grinds major support
The Canadian dollar soared as the BoC resumed its tightening campaign with another 25-basis point rate hike. A drop below 1.3500 has broken the pair’s upward momentum and prompted short-term bulls to bail out. The double bottom at 1.3320 on the daily chart is a critical floor to keep the greenback afloat as its breach would expose November’s low of 1.3230, a close call for a bearish reversal to 1.3000. 1.3450 is the first resistance and then the bulls must clear the supply zone around 1.3530 before a bounce could take hold.
XAU/USD hits resistance
Gold slides as traders price for more US Fed rate hikes following the BoC’s hawkish turn. Sentiment is struggling to remain upbeat from the medium-term perspective as the price continues to give up its gains from the March rally. A limited bounce has met strong resistance at 1985 which sits at the confluence of a former demand zone on the daily chart and the 20-day SMA. A fall below 1932 would trigger a new round of sell-off to 1870. 1970 is a fresh resistance and the bulls must clear 1985 before they can hope for a recovery.
US Oil bounces back
WTI crude bounces higher over Saudi Arabia's decision on more output cuts. The price has found support at the psychological level of 70.00 at the base of the latest breakout rally. The bounce suggests that buyers may have made their way back from a double bottom (66.00) on the daily chart. A break above the previous swing high of 74.50 may attract momentum buyers and put the commodity on a bullish trajectory with 80.00 as a potential target. On the downside, a slip below 70.00 would again expose the floor at 66.00.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.0700 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0700, as bulls keep the reins for the second day on Thursday. The currency pair shrugs off looming economic concerns and upbeat US Treasury bond yields amid a broadly weaker US Dollar. EU data awaited.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2450 amid weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD is holding the upside above 1.2450 in the European morning. The pair capitalizes on renewed US Dollar weakness, despite a cautious market mood and higher US Treasury bond yields. The UK docket remains data-dry, as the focus shifts to the US data.
Gold drops sharply post failing to reclaim $1,950 as hawkish Fed bets rebound
Gold price has witnessed a steep fall after failing to kiss the crucial resistance of $1,950.00 in the European session. XAU/USD has attracted significant offers as the corrective move in the DXY seems concluded due to an improvement in odds for the continuation of the rate-hiking spell by the Fed.
Dogecoin price could rally 30% if DOGE history over the last six months is enough to go by
Dogecoin price has been trading within a fixed range over the last six months, taking seasonal leaps as volatility increased. With this accumulation pattern, the king of meme coins could be en route to complete the next bounce cycle.
Plenty of hawkishness to go around
We haven’t seen a lot in the way of volatility and price action this week, but what we have seen is a clear message coming from many central banks. That message is one of hawkishness.