USD/CAD tests key support
The Canadian dollar softened after the BoC surprised the market with a smaller-than-expected rate hike. On the daily chart, the rally came to a halt in the supply zone from May 2020 under 1.4000. The greenback is testing the recent low at 1.3500, a key level to keep short-term buyers interested. A lack of bids suggests that traders could be wary of chasing after an already high exchange rate. A breakout would force the bulls to bail out and trigger a deeper correction with 1.3360 as the next target. 1.3640 is the closest resistance.
NZD/USD bounces higher
The New Zealand dollar climbs as soft US data raises risk appetite. The daily resistance at 0.5810 has been capping the recent price action. But a ‘buy-the-dips’ behaviour off March 2020’s low (0.5500) has offered the kiwi effective support. A series of higher lows indicates growing buying pressure. A bullish breakout would prompt sellers to cover their bets, paving the way for an extended rally should momentum pick up. 0.5880 would be the next stop and 0.5730 at the base of the breakout the first support in case of a pullback.
US oil finds support
WTI crude rallied after data showed a rise in US crude exports. The price has stabilised near a 3-week low (82.00). A bullish MA cross on the daily chart suggests a potential acceleration to the upside. Cautious traders may wait for a bullish breakout as a form of confirmation. After a break above 87.00, sentiment would only start to shift in the bulls’ favour if they succeed in pushing past the support-turned-resistance at 89.80. 85.00 is a fresh support and 82.00 an important floor to keep the current bounce valid.
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0050 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is trading close to.1.0050, retreating from near 1.0100 in early European trading. Investors resort to profit-taking ahead of the critical ECB rate hike decision and the US advance Q3 GDP release.
GBP/USD battles 1.1600 amid cautious mood, US GDP eyed
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.1600, pausing its two-day bullish momentum in early Europe. The dollar attempts a comeback ahead of the key US data. Markets stay cautious amid mixed headlines on the upcoming UK fiscal plan.
Gold: Technical setup points to weakness on ECB/US GDP
Gold price is looking for a clear directional bias, stalling a two-day upswing towards $1,700, as investors brace for critical events this Thursday. The US dollar is recovering a bit of ground across the board after the relentless sell-off seen so far this week.
ApeCoin price hints at a 20% rally as crypto markets make a comeback
ApeCoin shows clear signs of a bullish resurgence as it attempts to break free from its long-standing downtrend. If successful, APE could kick-start a quick rally to retest the immediate hurdle.
ECB Preview: Lagarde set to hit euro with dovish hike, four reasons to expect EUR/USD to tumble Premium
Winter is still coming – even if temperatures are unusually high in Europe, the drop in gas prices could still bite the common currency. That is only one factor in my assessment that the ECB's decision will be a downer for EUR/USD.