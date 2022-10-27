USD/CAD tests key support

The Canadian dollar softened after the BoC surprised the market with a smaller-than-expected rate hike. On the daily chart, the rally came to a halt in the supply zone from May 2020 under 1.4000. The greenback is testing the recent low at 1.3500, a key level to keep short-term buyers interested. A lack of bids suggests that traders could be wary of chasing after an already high exchange rate. A breakout would force the bulls to bail out and trigger a deeper correction with 1.3360 as the next target. 1.3640 is the closest resistance.

NZD/USD bounces higher

The New Zealand dollar climbs as soft US data raises risk appetite. The daily resistance at 0.5810 has been capping the recent price action. But a ‘buy-the-dips’ behaviour off March 2020’s low (0.5500) has offered the kiwi effective support. A series of higher lows indicates growing buying pressure. A bullish breakout would prompt sellers to cover their bets, paving the way for an extended rally should momentum pick up. 0.5880 would be the next stop and 0.5730 at the base of the breakout the first support in case of a pullback.

US oil finds support

WTI crude rallied after data showed a rise in US crude exports. The price has stabilised near a 3-week low (82.00). A bullish MA cross on the daily chart suggests a potential acceleration to the upside. Cautious traders may wait for a bullish breakout as a form of confirmation. After a break above 87.00, sentiment would only start to shift in the bulls’ favour if they succeed in pushing past the support-turned-resistance at 89.80. 85.00 is a fresh support and 82.00 an important floor to keep the current bounce valid.