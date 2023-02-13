USD/CAD to test major support
The Canadian dollar surged after a blowout jobs report fuelled speculation about further tightening. The recent consolidation has failed to secure a foothold above 1.3370, which has turned into a fresh resistance. This suggests that despite multiple tests, 1.3470, right under the daily resistance of 1.3520 may continue to keep the greenback in check. Looking at the bigger picture, the pair is still in a descending triangle on the daily chart and 1.3260 at the lower boundary is a major level to keep the pattern intact.
EUR/GBP struggles for support
The pound slipped after December’s GDP showed a 0.5% contraction. The euro is still under pressure after a break below 0.8880, turning it into a resistance. The previous high of 0.8830 is the current support and coincides with the 30-day SMA on the daily chart. The RSI’s another venture into the oversold area attracted some interest but the bulls will need to reclaim 0.8930 before they could hope for a bullish continuation. A retest of the daily low and critical level at 0.8760 would threaten the uptrend in the medium-term.
Dax 40 breaks lower
Equities trade on a cautious note amid rising US Treasury yields. The Dax 40 has failed to hold on to its gains above 15400, prompting the bulls to scramble for the exit. A drop below the previous swing low of 15280 would confirm the lack of follow-up bids and potentially trigger a broader liquidation. The psychological level of 15000 at the confluence of the lower end of a previous consolidation and the 30-day SMA is a major floor. 15450 at the top of a brief rebound would be the first hurdle when buyers make their way back.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
