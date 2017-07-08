CAD Options: More losses ahead, USD/CAD eyes 23.6% Fib

The USD/CAD pair rebounded off the 5-DMA support on Friday and rose to a high of 1.2668 after the US posted a surprise drop in the trade deficit, while the trade numbers across the border disappointed expectations.

The currency pair remains well bid this Monday morning in London. The spot is trading at 1.2666; the highest level since July 18.

Daily chart

On the chart above, a major resistance is seen directly at 1.2739 - 23.6% Fib R of May 5 high - July 26 low.

Options: OI in the Put options rise

Source: CME

The total change in the Put options OI [+739 contracts] outweighs the total change in the Call options OI [216 contracts] by a big margin, indicating the investors are expecting further weakness in the Canadian dollar [rise in the USD/CAD].

Max OI accumulation is seen in the 0.7750 Call. Despite Friday’s drop in the Canadian dollar, no drop was registered in the open Interest in the 0.7750 Call. This tells us that investors expect the CAD to eventually strengthen following a short-term weakness.

USD/CAD View - A corrective rally to 1.2739 is likely to be short lived