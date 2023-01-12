USDCAD is back down below 1.3500, not quite hitting the final Head and Shoulders target mentioned to our WhatsApp Broadcast Group members on Nov 4th [see chart below]. So what is next for the pair? Last Friday, Canada had a stellar jobs report from with employment rising (full-time and part time), unemployment falling and the participation rate gaining. See how each USDCAD rebound above the neckline failed to break the right shoulder of 1.37 during market selloffs (risk-off). Any renewed episode of market selling (possibly a strong CPI tomorrow) could lift the pair back to 1.3480/90s. Yet, my position remains unchanged (as it has since Nov 4th). Will the next phase of USD selling take us to 1.3170? What's so special about 1.3170 apart from it being a H&S target? Most pertinently, there is a unique relationship between USDCAD and its 200-DMA, which makes a retest of the average an inevitability. If you want to learn how incorporate interFX and intermarket analysis such as using the CNH H&S as a reference for your positioning alongside XAUUSD, then come to my private seminar in London this Saturday. There will be several fellow traders, a 3-course lunch from The Gherkin restaurant and a free autographed copy of my book, not to mention trading account incentives from our sponsor.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to stabilize above 1.0800
EUR/USD advanced to the 1.0800 area after having fluctuated wildly following the US inflation report, which showed that the headline CPI declined to 6.5% on a yearly basis in December as expected. Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed as markets digest the latest data.
GBP/USD regains traction, rises above 1.2150
GBP/USD declined toward 1.2100 after US stocks opened deep in the red but managed to rebound above 1.2150. As investors assess how December inflation figures could influence the Fed's rate outlook, the US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 103.00.
Gold bulls retain control in a volatile session
Gold jumped to $1,901.70 following the release of the US CPI and comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker, pulling back from the level later but holding on to intraday gains.
US Consumer Price Index in line with estimates offers good longer-term outlook for crypto
US Consumer Price Index numbers were the talk of the town throughout the week as it was the first big number after the US jobs report from last week.
German GDP, Spanish CPI and can Europe avoid a recession?
Goldman Sachs has been one of the recent major banks to upgrade its expectations for the Euro Zone for the coming year. It had previously expected the shared economy to fall into a recession in the first half of the year.