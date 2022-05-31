The CAD/JPY pair rallies at the time of writing as the Japanese Yen is weakened by the Japanese Yen Futures’ drop. The currency pair was traded at 101.61 at the time of writing far above today’s low of 100.66. Today, the Japanese economic data came in mixed. The Retail Sales indicator rose by 2.9% versus 2.6% expected, Unemployment Rate dropped unexpectedly from 2.6% to 2.5%, while the Prelim Industrial Production dropped by 1.3%. In addition, the Consumer Confidence came in better than expected, while Housing Starts rose by 2.2% less versus 2.5% estimates.

On the other hand, the Canadian Gross Domestic Product rose by 0.7% beating the 0.5% growth forecasted. From the technical point of view, the CAD/JPY pair jumped above the black downtrend line signaling an upside continuation. It has retreated a little after finding temporary resistance at 101.15. Now, it has registered an aggressive breakout through 101.15 confirming strong buyers and more gains ahead. The weekly R3 (102.51) and the 102.95 are seen as upside obstacles and targets.

Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!