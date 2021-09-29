CAD/JPY technical analysis summary
Buy Stop։ Above 88,4.
Stop Loss։ Below 84,8.
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Buy
|MACD
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Neutral
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
|Bollinger Bands
|Neutral
CAD/JPY chart analysis
CAD/JPY technical analysis
On the daily timeframe, CADJPY: D1 approached the upper border of the price channel. It must be broken upward before opening a position. Several technical analysis indicators have generated signals for further upside. We do not rule out a bullish movement if CADJPY rises above the last high and the upper Bollinger band: 88.4. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible below the Parabolic signal, the last lower fractal and the lower Bollinger line: 84.8. After opening a pending order, move the stop to the next fractal low following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals. Thus, we change the potential profit / loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (84.8) without activating the order (88.4), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of forex – CAD/JPY
The Canadian dollar is strengthening amid high world oil and natural gas prices. Will the CADJPY quotes continue to rise?
The upward movement means strengthening of the Canadian dollar and weakening of the Japanese yen. Fuel products account for approximately 18% of Canadian exports. Canada's share is about 6% in world oil production and 3% in exports. Canada occupies 5% of the world's gas production. The growth of oil and gas quotes can have a positive impact on the Canadian economy and the exchange rate of its currency. Last week, the country released positive data on retail sales in July. On October 1, Canada will release GDP for July. This indicator may affect the dynamics of the Canadian dollar. Note that on September 30, Canada will celebrate the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The Japanese yen is weakening after the publication of negative inflation data for August. The consumer price index dropped 0.4%. Thus, deflation has been recorded in Japan. Investors fear that this may require additional easing of the monetary policy of the Bank of Japan (BoJ). Recall that its rate is -0.1%, and the rate of Bank of Canada (BoC) is much higher and is equal to + 0.25%. There will be a lot of important economic information in Japan this week. In particular, there will be data on retail sales, unemployment, and a speech by the head of Bank of Japan. Tankan business activity indicators will also be published.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh yearly lows near 1.1650 as dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is dropping towards 1.1650, reaching fresh yearly lows, as the US dollar regains poise amid risk-off market mood. Europe's energy crisis, China Evergrande risks and debt ceiling woes dent the risk appetite. Powell, Lagarde awaited.
GBP/USD loses 1.3500 as dollar regains poise amid worsening mood
GBP/USD trades below 1.3500, sitting at the lowest levels since January 2021, as the downbeat mood revives the US dollar's safe-haven demand. Higher inflation, Brexit and petroleum concerns weigh on the pound. Bailey's speech eyed.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable while below strong $1750 cap
The stabilization in the US bond markets seems to have helped gold price staged a tepid recovery, with the 10-year Treasury yields reversing to 1.50% levels.
Ripple board member throws shade on Bitcoin as XRP price prepares to reclaim $1
XRP price failed to sustain its gains obtained on September 22, resulting in a retracement to a stable support floor. While an uptrend appears to be on its way, Ripple will encounter a psychological level acting as resistance.
Why is Apple stock falling?
Apple stock (AAPL) took the rise in bond yields poorly on Monday as tech stocks and the Nasdaq suffered disproportionally. The Nasdaq closed as the worst performing index of the day down 0.81%, while the Dow was actually positive.