USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY

USDJPY beat 4 year trend line resistance at 111.65/85 for a buy signal at the start of this week. We wrote: holding above 112.05/111.95 keeps the outlook positive targeting the 2019 high at 112.35/40. Shorts are too risky here I think. Further gains target 112.80/90, eventually as far as 113.50.

Another perfect call as the pair shot higher to 113.49 this morning.

EURJPY beat resistance at 129.30/50 for a medium term buy signal targeting 130.25/35, 130.65/75, 130.90/99 -" all of which were hit yesterday & eventually 131.50, perhaps today.

Up to 150 pips profit on our longs so far if they were held, with more profit likely.

CADJPY we wrote: longs at first support at 8800/8780 work well last week hitting targets of 8865, 8895, 8910/15 & 8970/80. This morning we have…the only resistance of importance at this year’s high of 9105/15.

A high for the day yesterday exactly at this level.

Daily analysis

USDJPY higher as predicted & as far as our target of 113.50, hit this morning. Further gains look likely to the strongest resistance for this week at 113.70/80. Try shorts with stops above 114.00.

Shorts at 113.70/80 target 113.10/00 for some profit taking. A break below 112.80 can target 112.60.

EURJPY hit all targets as far as 130.90/99 as we look for 131.50. If we continue higher look for 131.90/132.00.

First support at 130.70/50 could see a low for the day. but longs need stops below 130.30.

CADJPY longs at first support at 8800/8780 work well hitting all targets as far as the only resistance of importance at this year’s high of 9105/15. If you want to try shorts (looking for a double top sell signal in severely overbought conditions), use stops above 9125, although this is risky in such a strong bull trend. A break higher is a new buy signal of course initially targeting quite strong resistance at 9155/75.

Shorts at 9105/15 target 9030/10 for some profit taking. However if we continue lower look for a buying opportunity at 8970/50 with stops below 8925.

Chart