USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
USDJPY beat 4 year trend line resistance at 111.65/85 for a buy signal at the start of this week. We wrote: holding above 112.05/111.95 keeps the outlook positive targeting the 2019 high at 112.35/40. Shorts are too risky here I think. Further gains target 112.80/90, eventually as far as 113.50.
Another perfect call as the pair shot higher to 113.49 this morning.
EURJPY beat resistance at 129.30/50 for a medium term buy signal targeting 130.25/35, 130.65/75, 130.90/99 -" all of which were hit yesterday & eventually 131.50, perhaps today.
Up to 150 pips profit on our longs so far if they were held, with more profit likely.
CADJPY we wrote: longs at first support at 8800/8780 work well last week hitting targets of 8865, 8895, 8910/15 & 8970/80. This morning we have…the only resistance of importance at this year’s high of 9105/15.
A high for the day yesterday exactly at this level.
Daily analysis
USDJPY higher as predicted & as far as our target of 113.50, hit this morning. Further gains look likely to the strongest resistance for this week at 113.70/80. Try shorts with stops above 114.00.
Shorts at 113.70/80 target 113.10/00 for some profit taking. A break below 112.80 can target 112.60.
EURJPY hit all targets as far as 130.90/99 as we look for 131.50. If we continue higher look for 131.90/132.00.
First support at 130.70/50 could see a low for the day. but longs need stops below 130.30.
CADJPY longs at first support at 8800/8780 work well hitting all targets as far as the only resistance of importance at this year’s high of 9105/15. If you want to try shorts (looking for a double top sell signal in severely overbought conditions), use stops above 9125, although this is risky in such a strong bull trend. A break higher is a new buy signal of course initially targeting quite strong resistance at 9155/75.
Shorts at 9105/15 target 9030/10 for some profit taking. However if we continue lower look for a buying opportunity at 8970/50 with stops below 8925.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
