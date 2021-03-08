CAD/JPY keeps sailing north

CAD/JPY traded lower today, after hitting resistance near 85.90 during the Asian session. Overall, the pair continues to print higher highs and higher lows above the upside support line drawn from the low of January 28th, and thus, we would consider the near-term outlook to be positive.
Today’s slide may continue for a while more, perhaps for a test near the 85.10 barrier, marked by the inside swing high of February 25th. However, given that the rate would still be above the aforementioned upside line, we would see decent chances for the bulls to jump back into the action and perhaps aim for another test near 85.90. If they manage to overcome that barrier, a forthcoming higher high would be confirmed and the rate may target the 86.25 hurdle, defined as a resistance by the peak of December 3rd, 2018.
Taking a look at our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI hit resistance slightly above 70 and then, it turned down, while the MACD, although above both its zero and trigger lines, shows signs of topping and that it could fall back below its trigger soon. Both indicators detect slowing upside speed, which supports the case for some further retreat before the next leg north.
That said, in order to start examining a bearish reversal, we would like to see a strong dip below last Thursday’s low, at 8443. The pair will already be below the upside support line and the bears may initially aim for last Tuesday’s low of 84.10, the break of which may see scope for declines towards the low of February 26th, at 83.57. Another dip, below 83.57, may set the stage for declines towards the 83.10 barrier, marked by the lows of February 18th and 19th.
JFDBANK.com - One-stop Multi-asset Experience for Trading and Investment Services
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
79.07% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD flirts with multi-month lows, below $1690 level
A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold on Monday. Rising US bond yields continued underpinning the USD and exerted some pressure. A softer risk tone might help limit any further losses for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Cardano moves closer to colossal rally eyeing $2
Cardano is trading at that apex of a symmetrical triangle as a massive breakout lingers. A break above the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart will add weight to the expected upswing. The slump in network growth could hamper the bullish outlook and delay the breakout.
US Dollar Index looks firmer above 92.00
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the march north to new yearly highs in the 92.15/20 band at the beginning of the week.