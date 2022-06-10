The Japanese yen's weakness is obvious across all its pairs, including against the Canadian dollar. The CADJPY has displayed a strong bullish uptrend after its breakout above the 92 price level, on a monthly time frame, and is now facing a historical resistance in which to overcome.
Looking at the CADJPY on the chart below, we can see that the price is currently at the supply area based on the Supply and Demand indicator and has a strong resistance at 103.381. Historically, the price has rejected at that price level and moved back lower to the decade-long demand zone at around 74.580.
Traders are on the lookout right now at this strong monthly supply zone as this could be a good opportunity to take an upside position for a breakout or take a sell to the downside if it rejects at the supply zone.
If an upside break does occur, will the CADJPY continue all the way to the next supply zone starting at 115.530? The possibility of this might be dependent on the fundamental factors, including whether Japanese authorities intervene in the currency market.
CADJPY 1M
Fundamental note
The Bank of Japan has vowed to maintain its ultra accommodative policy, in stark contrast to the actions taken by other major central banks. As a result of bank’s inaction, it will be up to the Ministry of Finance to intervene in the currency market if the JPY continues its rapid depreciation.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD licks wounds around 0.7100 amid mixed Chinese inflation data
AUD/USD is trading around 0.7100, consolidating the overnight losses, failing to find any comfort from mixed Chinese inflation data. Markets remain in a cautious mode amid global growth concerns. The US CPI data will now be the focus for the end of the week.
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.0600
EUR/USD dribbles around a three-week low near 1.0615-20 as bears take a breather following the biggest daily fall in a month. Even so, the major currency pair remains on the bear’s radar during Friday’s Asian session, with eyes on the US inflation data.
Gold gauges cushion around $1850 as DXY displays exhaustion, US Inflation eyed
Gold price is looking for a firmer cushion around $1,845.00 after a mild correction from $1,850.37. The precious metal displayed a responsive buying action after slipping to near $1,840.00. A responsive buying action generally takes place when the market participants find the asset a value bet.
A countertrend move for Solana price will be surprising
Solana price looks on pace to decline further, but profitable countertrend opportunities could occur. Solana price is still steeply declining as the bears have been unsuccessful in their recovery attempts.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!