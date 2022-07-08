The CAD/JPY pair was traded in the green at 104.49 at the time of writing. The Japanese Yen is bearish in the short term as the Yen Futures dropped. Fundamentally, the Japanese economic data came in mixed today. The Economy Watchers Sentiment came in at 52.9 points below 55.0 expected, Current Account was reported at 0.01T versus 0.16T estimated, Bank Lending rose by 1.3% beating the 0.9% growth expected, while Household Spending dropped by 0.5% even if the specialists expected a 2.2% growth.
Later, the Canadian economic data could be decisive. The Unemployment Rate is expected to remain at 5.1%, while the Employment Change could come in at 20.0K. From the technical point of view, the CAD/JPY pair escaped from a minor up-channel signaling that the rebound ended. Still, it has found support at 104.10 and now it could try to test and retest the broken uptrend line. In my opinion, a new lower low, taking out the support represented by the 104.10 could activate a potential sell-off. This scenario could take shape if the Japanese Yen Futures will jump towards new highs.
