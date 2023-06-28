The CAD/JPY pair is trading at 108.99 at the time of writing. It continues to stay higher as the Japanese Yen Futures remain bearish. Fundamentally, Canada reported lower inflation in May, that’s why the CAD lost significant ground versus its rivals. Later, the BOJ Gov Ueda Speaks and Fed Chair Powell Speaks could change the sentiment.
Technically, the currency pair escaped from a Rising Wedge pattern. Now, it moves somehow sideways. The 108.75 former low represents a downside obstacle. A new lower low confirms more declines.
