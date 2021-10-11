The USD is weaker based on last week’s Non-Farm Payrolls report but, that will not likely stop the US Federal Reserve from starting it’s bond-purchase tapering next month and raising Interest Rates next year which should augment the value of the USD.
The main concern of traders this week is that Jay Powell might not be reappointed as Chairman so, watch the news on this.
Among these growing USD pairs is GBP.
The UK Pound is moving higher as the Bank of England is now admitting that UK Inflation is a problem.
Therefore, we may see an Interest Rate rise sooner than expected and watch the Economic Calendar for UK Unemployment data tomorrow, Manufacturing and GDP reports on Wednesday.
CAD is flying higher today as last week’s Employment figures were excellent, the price of WTI is higher and, in theory, Canada has replaced every job that it lost during the pandemic.
Tomorrow we will look at the key levels on CAD.
Last week we warned of volatility on Gold based around the US Non-Farm Payrolls and that is exactly what happened and we hope you were able to take advantage of this.
Gold is consolidating now but the rumours in the market are Bearish.
We will look at XAUUSD from a technical standpoint tomorrow.
We are seeing incredible weakness with JPY as the Bank of Japan is facing the opposite problems of every other central bank.
That is deflation, not inflation, and they may have to increase stimulus which will weaken JPY even further.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
