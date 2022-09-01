USD/CAD to test key resistance
The Canadian dollar softens after the Q2 GDP fell short of expectations. A rally above 1.3060 prompted sellers to cover their bets, opening the path for an extended recovery. A series of higher lows indicates solid interest in pushing the greenback back to July’s peak at 1.3220, where a bullish breakout could resume the uptrend in the weeks to come. The RSI’s overbought condition may cap the range on the upside for the time being. The resistance-turned-support at 1.3060 is the first level to probe bids.
EUR/GBP breaks higher
The euro rallies ahead of an aggressive hike by the ECB. A surge above the daily resistance at 0.8580 may have turned sentiment around after a two-month long correction. 0.8680 at the start of the July sell-off is a major supply area. A bullish breakout may lift offers to the daily resistance at 0.8720. As a bearish RSI divergence shows a loss of momentum in the rally, the pair could be subject to profit-taking and renewed selling pressures. 0.8570 at the base of the latest breakout is the first support in case of a pullback.
USOIL hits floor
WTI crude found support from a larger-than-expected drop in US stockpile. The price met selling pressure in the supply zone around 97.50 and a fall below 93.50 forced short-term buyers to bail out, driving up volatility in the process. 86.50 is a critical floor and its breach would invalidate the recent rebound, leaving the commodity vulnerable to a new round of sell-off. An oversold RSI may lead to some profit-taking, but a rebound could be short-lived as the mood remains cautious. 92.60 is a fresh resistance should that happen.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
