USD/CAD builds base
The Canadian dollar steadied after inflation eased more than expected in December. From the daily chart’s perspective, the pair is still in a prolonged consolidation between 1.3230 and 1.3800. A bounce off the daily support at 1.3320 may lead to a narrower range. A close above the immediate hurdle at 1.3450 would attract more intraday interests and carry the price to the support-turned-resistance at 1.3560. Stiff selling could be expected from there to the previous swing high of 1.3660 as range trading lives on.
NZD/USD tests resistance
The New Zealand dollar rallies as overall risk appetite grows. The pair has consolidated its recent gains above the former resistance at 0.6350. The choppy rise reveals a lack of momentum as the price inches towards the supply zone around 0.6460. Its breach could pave the way for a bullish continuation above 0.6510. Otherwise, the bears may take over in the near term. 0.6330 is an area of congestion and its break would shake some buyers out and send the kiwi to the latest daily low at 0.6190.
FTSE 100 keeps high ground
The FTSE 100 pushes higher as financial stocks roar. On the daily chart, the index has gone parabolic after breaking last year’s top of 7670. The RSI’s double top in the overbought area may lead to a slowdown in the momentum. The bearish RSI divergence on the hourly chart corroborates the possibility of exhaustion. 7810 is the first support to see whether the bulls can sustain their bids at these fresh high levels and push to 7900. A bearish breakout could trigger broader profit-taking and possibly mean reversion towards 7730.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
