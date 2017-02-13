AUD/CHF 1H Chart: Channel Up

Comment: AUD/CHF has been extending a flattish but volatile upward motion for the last half year or so, but has now exited the trading range to potentially form a new, steeper slope for the bullish motion and has sketched an ascending channel on the hourly chart. After testing the upper trend-line and failing, the pair is now on its way towards the bottom boundary around 0.7643. A multitude of supports will flatten out the motion with the first one lying at 0.7685. A stronger cluster will provide demand at 0.7638, just before the lower trend-line and serve as an entry point into an Ichmoku cloud which will work on turning the market ranging rather than trending and ultimately causing a turning point.

CAD/CHF 1H Chart: Channel Up

Comment: CAD/CHF is giving out mixed signals on different time-frames, showing bullish momentum on the hourly chart, but sketching a senior channel down on the four-hour chart. The pair has just touched the upper trend-line of the senior pattern and now suggests that the junior bullish formation is likely to break, most likely immediately at 0.7663. A step below the area would result in a prominent slip towards an Ichimoku cloud which would most likely cause a consolidation of the movement. Upside potential will be cut at 0.7673, the senior upper boundary.

