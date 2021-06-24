The euro was in a relatively tight range today after the relatively strong Eurozone business sentiment numbers. The monthly report by ifo Institute revealed that business expectations increased from 102.9 in May to 104 in June while the current assessment rose from 95.7 to 99.6. Similarly, the business climate increased to 101.8. These numbers provide further evidence that the German economy is recovering at a relatively fast pace. The data came a day after a report by Markit showed that the country’s manufacturing and services PMI rose in June. This growth is mostly because of sustained local and international demand as the vaccination drive accelerates.

The British pound declined after the Bank of England’s June meeting ended. The bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) voted unanimously to leave interest rates unchanged to support the ongoing recovery. The bank also left its 875 billion pounds quantitative easing policy intact. The decision came a few days after the government expanded some lockdown measures in England to curb the spread of the virus. Still, analysts expect that the economy will continue doing well. Recent data revealed that inflation rose above the bank’s 2% target while the unemployment rate dropped to 4.8%.

The US dollar rose after the relatively mixed US economic data. According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS), the country’s initial jobless claims dropped from 418k to 411k last week. On the other hand, continuing claims declined from 3,518k to 3,390k, which is a sign that the labour market is strengthening. Further data showed that durable goods orders rose from -1.3% in April to 2.3% in May while core durable orders rose by 0.3%. Meanwhile, the final Q1 GDP estimate revealed that the economy expanded by 6.4% after rising by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. These numbers came a week after the Federal Reserve delivered a relatively hawkish Fed decision.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair rose slightly after the strong German sentiment data. The pair moved from the intraday low of 1.1917 to 1.1942. On the 30-minute chart, the pair has formed an ascending channel that is shown in pink below. It has also managed to move above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. Notably, the pair seems to be forming a head and shoulders pattern, which is usually a bearish sign. Therefore, the pair will likely resume the downward trend in the near term. If this happens, bears will be targeting the key support at 1.1880.

USD/JPY

The USDJPY pair declined slightly after the US data dump. On the 30-minute chart, the pair managed to move from the double-top at 111.10 to 110.80. A double-top pattern is usually a bearish signal. The pair has also moved below the short and medium-term moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending lower. The pair is also below the dots of the Parabolic SAR indicator. Therefore, the path of least resistance for the pair is lower.

GBP/USD

The GBPUSD pair retreated after the relatively dovish statement by the BOE. It fell to a low of 1.3922, which was the lowest level since Wednesday. On the 30-minute chart, the pair formed a double-top pattern and moved below the moving averages. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and MACD indicators also declined. The pair will likely keep falling, with the next key target being at 1.3850.