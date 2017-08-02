Cable Recovers some lost Ground Ahead of Data Out Friday

The Pound managed to recover some lost ground against the US dollar yesterday, after three consecutive losing sessions. Sterling managed to bounce back from a day low of 1.2345 to close the London session above 1.25250. The previous week concerns had been growing as to how hard a Brexit the actual separation from the EU may be.

News came out yesterday that the government would give the house of parliament a vote on any Brexit deal before the EU parliament get to debate its conditions. The news gave the market a sense of hope that a hard Brexit may be avoided, sending the Pound into a rally.

A poll released Monday showed that 58% of the largest firms CEOs felt that Brexit had already taken a negative effect on their business and two thirds felt the next 12 months conditions would worsen. House prices fell unexpectedly yesterday on a month to month basis by 0.9% when forecasts had been for prices to remain steady.

We will get more information as to the health of the UK economy on Friday when we have data releases for Industrial and Manufacturing production. Since last June this data has been fairly strong and often beating expectations. Forecasts for tomorrow are for an increase of 3.2% and 1.8% for Industrial and Manufacturing production, respectively, compared to last month's readings of 2.0% and 1.2%.

If you think Cable will continue to rally after Friday's data then all you need to do is buy a GBPUSD Call option which gives you the right to buy Sterling at a set price (strike), date (expiry) and amount.

The screenshot below shows that to buy a Call option with a 1.25251 strike, 7 day expiry and for £10,000 would cost $78.47, which would also be the maximum risk.

This screenshot shows the profit and loss profile of the above option, just click the scenarios button.

If on the other hand you feel Cable will head south after the data release then all you need to do is buy a Put option which gives you the right to sell Sterling at a set strike, expiry and amount.

The screenshot below shows that to buy a GBPUSD Put option with a 1.25219 strike, 7 day expiry and for £10,000 would cost $77.15, which would also be the maximum risk.

This screenshot shows the profit and risk profile of the above Put option.