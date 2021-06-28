Monday’s Doji candle signals directionless near-term action after last week’s recovery was capped by psychological 1.40 barrier and subsequent weakness found footstep at 1.3868 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.3786/1.4001 upleg).
Rising and thickening daily cloud above the price maintains strong pressure and adds to negative signals from bearish momentum studies and moving averages in negative setup.
Near-term bias is expected to remain with bears as long as the price stays below cloud base (1.3951) and psychological 1.40 resistance, with risk of retesting last week’s low at 1.3786 (21 June), violation of which would open way for extension towards Mar/pr higher base at 1.3670 zone.
Traders await more signals from US June jobs data and scheduled lift of Covid restrictions (postponed to July 19).
Res: 1.3951; 1.3986; 1.4000; 1.4038
Sup: 1.3868; 1.3837; 1.3800; 1.3786
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 as dollar resumes advance
The greenback is the strongest across the FX board, helped by rising US government bond yields. EUR hurt by ECB’s Holzmann comments, hinting at no rush to taper. Weak inflation in the Union puts no pressure on policymakers.
GBP/USD back below 1.3900 and bearish
GBP/USD retreated to the 1.3880 price zone amid resurgent demand for the greenback. Pound hurt by fundamental jitters related to the coronavirus delta variant and Brexit tensions.
XAU/USD hangs near one-week-old trading range support, just above $1,775
Gold struggled to capitalize on last week's modest gains and edged lower on the first day of a new trading week. It remained on the defensive through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of a one-week-old trading range, just above the $1,775 level.
XLM price could rally 10% if it can breach this critical level
XLM price performance shows the lack of buyers, which has kept it from reclaiming range low at $0.274. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.274 will signal the start of an uptrend. If Stellar sets up a lower low at $0.228, a bearish scenario might come into play.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.