Part 1) introduction

VolatilityMarkets suggests trend-inspired trades that capitalize on market trends.

In the short term Cable(GBPUSD) has been accelerating higher. In the long term Cable(GBPUSD) has been accelerating higher. With the short term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a long trade idea with a one week time horizon.

Part 2) trade idea details

Buy £ 58,401 GBP, or 0.58 lots of Cable(GBPUSD), take profit at £ 1.2306 level with 25.0% odds for a £ 1,719 GBP gain, stop out at £ 1.1749 with 50.0% odds for a £ 1,000 GBP loss through 1w time horizon.

Part 3) GBPUSD trend analysis

GBPUSD last price was £ 1.195402. The short term trend accelerating higher is stronger than the long term trend accelerating higher. This trade goes long when the last change was higher and accelerating .

Part 4) GBPUSD value analysis

Over the past 20 days, the GBPUSD price increased 11 days and decreased 9 days. For every up day, there were 0.82 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.9282% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.8226% Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 2.71% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.1355% percent.

Part 5) GBPUSD worst/best case scenario analysis

Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for GBPUSD, is £ 1.134664 , and the best case scenario overnight is £ 1.25614 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that £ 1.1749 could trade and that £ 1.2306 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.

Key Takeaways: