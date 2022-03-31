Cable, GBPUSD has been recovering as expected, with three waves up in wave B on 4h time frame which found a resistance later at 1.3268. So far we can see a nice sell-off below the trendline support of a corrective channel which is an indication of more weakness in sessions ahead. Ideally, wave C is now underway down to 1.28-1.29 area.
GBP/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis
