Cable, GBPUSD has been recovering as expected, with three waves up in wave B on 4h time frame which found a resistance later at 1.3268. So far we can see a nice sell-off below the trendline support of a corrective channel which is an indication of more weakness in sessions ahead. Ideally, wave C is now underway down to 1.28-1.29 area.

GBP/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis 

GBPUSD

Love what you see here? Get 2 months for the price of 1!! Visit Wavetraders for details!

By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!

By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD faces mild pressure amid safe-haven demand

AUD/USD faces mild pressure amid safe-haven demand

The AUD/USD pair has been under pressure on Thursday hovering below 0.7500 while US stocks were poised to end the biggest quarterly decline in two years on a down note on Thursday amid worries about the continuing conflict in Ukraine.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD under renewed pressure ahead of NFP

EUR/USD under renewed pressure ahead of NFP

EUR/USD failed to hold above 1.1100 and came back under pressure as the US dollar benefited from safe-haven demand amid lack of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Trade is likely to be muted ahead of Friday's US Nonfarm payrolls figures.

EUR/USD News

Gold struggles with resistance at $1950

Gold struggles with resistance at $1950

The yellow metal benefited from the risk adverse environment but failed to overcome the $1950 resistance area. Gold rose by more than $100 during 1Q 2022, despite higher rates.

Gold News

Crypto search for support with global markets on the back foot

Crypto search for support with global markets on the back foot

Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are currently just off the highs of March and looking solid on positive news and a breakthrough in the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. 

Read more

Alibaba moves dangerously close to $110

Alibaba moves dangerously close to $110

BABA is down more than 4% on Thursday, but the ecommerce behemoth has not dropped below $110.52 as of the late morning trade. $110 is a key support level. Below here, BABA will once again lose its bullish price action trajectory of recent weeks.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures