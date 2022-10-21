In today’s Trader’s Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
GBPUSD drops after the price breaks the neckline of a nice Head and Shoulders pattern.
EURUSD is getting ready for a breakout from the pennant formation. Most probably to the downside, because that’s what the trend is.
USDJPY makes itself comfortable above the psychological barrier of 150.
EURAUD confirms a proper, long-term buy signal coming from the large double bottom formation.
Gold is hovering above last month’s lows. The bears aren’t stopping.
FTSE drops and aims for the long-term support on the 6810.
DAX confirms a flag pattern, currently aiming at it’s lower line.
Dow Jones with a possible false breakout from the double bottom formation, that can bring us a really promising sell signal.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers beyond 0.9800 ahead of the weekend
Financial markets suffered a dramatic U-turn ahead of the weekly close. The dollar eases amid rumours the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of tightening after pulling the trigger for another 75 bps in November.
USD/JPY collapses amid suspected BOJ intervention
The USD/JPY pair shed over 400 pips after touching a fresh multi-decade high of 151.93 at the beginning of the American session. Broad dollar’s weakness and a suspected intervention sees the pair trading below the 147.00 threshold.
Gold rises on speculation a Fed pivot lurks, US bond yields fall
Gold rebounds from monthly lows, advancing steadily towards the $1640s region as US Treasury yields drop on an article published by the Wall Street Journal, which mentioned that Fed officials are split about December’s rate hike.
Large Ethereum whales gobble 3.5 million ETH, holdings hit new all-time high
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network have scooped up large quantities of the altcoin. Over the past month, whales holding one million or more ETH collectively accumulated 3.5 million more Ethereum.
SNAP stock tanks 27% after hours after social media platform refuses to provide Q4 guidance
Snap (SNAP), the social media app once beloved by advertisers for its tween and teen audience, collapsed 27.1% after hours on Thursday after missing revenue forecasts and refusing to once again provide guidance.