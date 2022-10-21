In today’s Trader’s Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

GBPUSD drops after the price breaks the neckline of a nice Head and Shoulders pattern.

EURUSD is getting ready for a breakout from the pennant formation. Most probably to the downside, because that’s what the trend is.

USDJPY makes itself comfortable above the psychological barrier of 150.

EURAUD confirms a proper, long-term buy signal coming from the large double bottom formation.

Gold is hovering above last month’s lows. The bears aren’t stopping.

FTSE drops and aims for the long-term support on the 6810.

DAX confirms a flag pattern, currently aiming at it’s lower line.

Dow Jones with a possible false breakout from the double bottom formation, that can bring us a really promising sell signal.