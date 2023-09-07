Share:

The August PMIs painted a gloomy picture following the also weak July print. Service PMI dropped to a 30-month low of 48.3, entering contractionary territory, while the manufacturing sector continued to register declining activity. The releases conclude the end of the two-speed economy with the service sector paving the way for benign growth, while the manufacturing sector struggled. The drag in European business activity mainly attributes to the downturn in Europe’s largest economy – Germany - where activity declined at a 3-year high pace. The worsening of euro area activity should be seen as a feature rather than a bug given the ECB’s tightening mode the last year. However, the risk is that activity suddenly declines too fast. Going forward, we expect a small contraction in the euro area GDP in H2 2023, partly driven by the gloomy Chinese outlook, persisting monetary headwinds, and the recent service sector weakness signs – read more in Nordic Outlook - Divergent fortunes, 5 September.

Headline inflation remained unchanged at 5.3% in August exceeding consensus expectations of 5.1%. Lower food price inflation and higher energy costs drove the index while core inflation eased slightly, printing at 5.3%, with m/m development affirming the cooling narrative. Service inflation followed a likewise move indicating some signs of easing. However, momentum is still high as annualized 3m on 3m inflation is running at 3% on headline and 4% on core inflation. Overall, the disinflationary process is underway, but not enough for the ECB to be confident to the timely return to the 2% target.

The unemployment rate continued to stay put at a record low of 6.4% in July despite the significant monetary tightening. Typically, the labour market is one of the last areas of the economy to feel the impact of monetary policy; however, the outright employment gains this year have been surprising. Business surveys suggest that hiring have only recently come close to a stall. The benign employment growth has spurred rising wages, which, in tandem with strong profit margins, now set the scene for inflation. Wages rose 5.5 % y/y in Q2 like in Q1 so a wage-price spiral does not seem on its way. Yet, real wages will turn positive this year and especially next year, which will support growth and underlying inflation. These cost-push inflation dynamics are further bolstered by sluggish productivity, which is below the pre-pandemic trend. Accordingly, a cocktail of a tight labour market coupled with sticky inflation could require the ECB to extend its tightening approach into 2024. On the other hand, positive surprises in inflation, further weakening of the service sector, or risks to financial stability could require a more lenient monetary policy stance.

Since the July meeting, the ECB’s tight monetary policy has slowly materialised in the real economy, with overall activity sliding, yet inflation remaining elevated. This has led to stagflationary signals emerging, and markets only pricing 8bp (32% probability) of rate hikes for next week. Albeit, the worsened economic outlook and markets turning more dovish, we expect the ECB to deliver a 25bp hike at the September meeting, marking a peak in the deposit rate of 4.00%. After all, the ECB has an inflation mandate rather than facilitating economic activity – see also ECB preview - A final rate hike, but restrictive policies are not over, 6 September.

