Buying Yen crosses means buying alternative (base) currencies and selling the JPY9quote). The USDJPY, today has surged through 5-year highs with eyes now focusing on the next major level seen at the 121.00 zone. We now have the fundamentals and the technical aligned for a weaker Yen in the coming days and weeks. On the one hand, we are seeing a widening gap in the benchmark bond yields. The FOMC will commence on the rate hike cycle later today with the futures pricing in an 80% chance of 2 full % point rises in a little over a year. The BOJ remain committed to their dovish stance. They will “not hesitate” to add their bond-buying programs if need be. The increased optimism of a potential cease-fire in the Ukraine/ Russian conflict will also likely see money outflow of the low-yielding JPY.

The technical concur with the fundamentals. Take your pick on which currency to use. The currency strength meter below shows the JPY as the weakest currency. The commodity currencies, CAD, AUD and the NZD are the strongest. As an intraday trend follower, my edge is always buying strong and selling weak. The CADJPY has broken through key monthly resistance at 92.50 level which should now act as support on the ways down. Stops to protect long trades will be placed below this level. The path of least resistance for the AUDJPY is also higher with protective stops below 85.50. The Euro is also seeing some increased strength following last week's hawkish ECB. The Euro could benefit is we see the expected profit taking after the FOMC news later today.

So this week, we are continuing to look for long entries against selling the JPY by applying a simple strategy of buying intraday pullbacks. It's proving quite an edge.