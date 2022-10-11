-
Stop loss 0.9655.
-
Target 1 (Bat formation) 1.0274 - Return Ratio 13.4.
-
Target 2 (261.85 and TL level) 1.0715 - Return Ratio 23.65.
Not a normal spot currency play and we will be reliant on the US inflation figures on Thursday (CPI).
USD Basket (overlay chart NOT DXY). Inside pattern completing (Crab) within a large, calculated BAT formation. With a stop above the swing high, this offers substantial risk against reward setup
EUR/USD: One set up – Two targets
The analysis, data and visual graphic charts or pictures contained herein are provided “as is” and without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Educate2accumulate, contractors or employees, or any third-party data provider, shall not have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information contained in any Educate2accumulate publication. All products and services of Educate2accumulate are sold as information services for investors and traders and are not personal recommendations to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment, nor an offer to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment. The publishers of Educate2accumulate and all other products and services of Educate2accumulate are not brokers and are not acting in any way to influence the purchase or sale of any security. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice, and you should always obtain current information and perform due diligence before trading. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The Subscriber to Educate2accumulate educational service agrees they will not hold Educate2accumulate or any of its employees, partners, and/or affiliates liable for any trading decisions or actions taken by the Subscriber based directly on the educational posts placed in the live trading room. We recommend that anyone trading financial markets should do so with caution and consult with a qualified independent financial advisor or professional investment consultant before doing so. Trading can be a risky proposition, and traders may lose more than their original account deposit. The act of subscribing to this website acknowledges your agreement to the terms and conditions stated herein.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.1050 after UK data, BOE announcement
GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1050 in early European trading. The UK ILO Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.5% in August from 3.6%. BOE announced intention to purchase index-linked gilts. Risk-aversion keeps the upside capped in cable.
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 0.9700 as USD rises with yields
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 0.9700 in early European morning, as the US dollar trades firmer alongside the Treasury yields amid a broad risk-aversion. Recession fears and aggressive Fed rate hike bets underpin the dollar.
Gold eyes smoother road to the south of $1,700
Gold price remains pressured near one-week low, pokes $1,960 key support. Firmer DXY, yields keep XAU/USD bears hopeful ahead of the Fed Minutes, US CPI. Downside appears more compelling as gold fade corrective bound off the yearly low.
Polkadot price on edge, slight bearish wind could trigger a 20% nosedive
Polkadot price shows a full-fledged bearish continuation pattern that could trigger a steep decline if buyers do not intervene. If, as expected, bulls fail to step in, investors should prepare for a sharp correction for DOT.
War, COVID-19, US-China tensions, inflation, market panic
Risk sentiment is morose with the escalating tensions in Ukraine, rising Covid cases in China, mounting tensions between US and China, and the selloff in US and other treasuries.