US indices recorded a strong rebound yesterday on expectation that omicron is more transmissible but less deadly, but the volatility remains high. That’s a sign that the stress in the market is not over just yet, because the root cause of the latest market selloff is not only omicron but also the fear of seeing the markets left with less Federal Reserve (Fed) support due to Fed’s willingness to address the high inflation issue rather than providing support to the labour market recovery.

The major event of the day is the US jobs data, but is the data still important?

Elsewhere, Apple falls on news that the iPhone13 demand is weaker-than-expected. Grab’s first day in Nasdaq was a flop and Chinese tech stocks will certainly have a bad day in the US as well, as there is news that they could be delisted from stock exchanges.