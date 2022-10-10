The analysis, data and visual graphic charts or pictures contained herein are provided “as is” and without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Educate2accumulate, contractors or employees, or any third-party data provider, shall not have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information contained in any Educate2accumulate publication. All products and services of Educate2accumulate are sold as information services for investors and traders and are not personal recommendations to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment, nor an offer to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment. The publishers of Educate2accumulate and all other products and services of Educate2accumulate are not brokers and are not acting in any way to influence the purchase or sale of any security. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice, and you should always obtain current information and perform due diligence before trading. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The Subscriber to Educate2accumulate educational service agrees they will not hold Educate2accumulate or any of its employees, partners, and/or affiliates liable for any trading decisions or actions taken by the Subscriber based directly on the educational posts placed in the live trading room. We recommend that anyone trading financial markets should do so with caution and consult with a qualified independent financial advisor or professional investment consultant before doing so. Trading can be a risky proposition, and traders may lose more than their original account deposit. The act of subscribing to this website acknowledges your agreement to the terms and conditions stated herein.
EUR/USD holds steady near 0.9700 after weak sentiment data
EUR/USD fell to a fresh daily low near 0.9680 after the data from the euro area showed that Sentix Investor Confidence slumped to -38.3 in October from -31.8 in September but managed to recover to the 0.9700 area. Eyes on Wall Street's opening bell.
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure below 1.1100
GBP/USD has failed to stage a steady rebound after BoE announced new support measures on Monday and retreated toward 1.1050. The cautious market mood helps the greenback preserve its strength on Monday and makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction.
Gold gathers bearish momentum, drops below $1,680
Gold remains under heavy selling pressure for the fourth successive day on Monday and trades at its lowest level in a week below $1,680. US bond markets will be closed on Monday but aggressive Fed rate hike bets and risk-aversion continue to boost the USD.
ApeCoin Price: APE price ready for a massive 25% rally or smoke show?
ApeCoin (APE), the native currency of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) metaverse, has recouped its recent losses. Analysts have predicted a 25% rally in the NFT token as large wallet investors resume buying.
Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Earnings season begins and CPI data the highlight
Another week of huge volatility for financial markets was met with a certain resignation on Friday. Early indications for the week were positive with a massive two-day rally to set things off as the Fed pivot talk once again took centre stage.