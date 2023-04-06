Coach asks Mike what he's buying on dips, and selling on rips.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0900 in choppy session
EUR/USD has gained traction and recovered above 1.0900 in the American session after having fluctuated near that level for the majority of the day. The modest rebound seen in Wall Street's main indexes weigh on the US Dollar, helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD rebounds from sessin lows, stays below 1.2450
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.2420 in the American session before staging a rebound toward 1.2450. The modest improvement seen in risk sentiment caps the US Dollar's gains and supports the pair ahead of the Easter holiday.
Gold holds above $2,000 following earlier slide
Gold price has erased a small portion of its daily losses after having met support near $2,000 on Thursday. With US bond markets closing early, XAU/USD could find it difficult to make a decisive move in either direction before Friday's US jobs report.
Crypto markets slide lower in search of reaccumulation zones
Bitcoin price shows exhaustion just below a crucial psychological level. Additionally, the development of a bearish signal adds downward pressure to BTC, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins.
RSI divergence predicts downtrend for NVDA
Nvidia's stock chart is giving off the whiff of an incoming bearish trend. Based on the last week of trading, NVDA's daily chart bears the unmistakable imprint of a RSI divergence, which typically precedes a reversal in price action.