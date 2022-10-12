The analysis, data and visual graphic charts or pictures contained herein are provided “as is” and without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Educate2accumulate, contractors or employees, or any third-party data provider, shall not have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information contained in any Educate2accumulate publication. All products and services of Educate2accumulate are sold as information services for investors and traders and are not personal recommendations to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment, nor an offer to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment. The publishers of Educate2accumulate and all other products and services of Educate2accumulate are not brokers and are not acting in any way to influence the purchase or sale of any security. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice, and you should always obtain current information and perform due diligence before trading. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The Subscriber to Educate2accumulate educational service agrees they will not hold Educate2accumulate or any of its employees, partners, and/or affiliates liable for any trading decisions or actions taken by the Subscriber based directly on the educational posts placed in the live trading room. We recommend that anyone trading financial markets should do so with caution and consult with a qualified independent financial advisor or professional investment consultant before doing so. Trading can be a risky proposition, and traders may lose more than their original account deposit. The act of subscribing to this website acknowledges your agreement to the terms and conditions stated herein.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 0.9700 after US PPI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively narrow range at around 0.9700 on Wednesday. The US data showed that the annual PPI edged lower to 8.5% in September, compared to the market expectation of 8.4%, and helped the dollar stay resilient ahead of FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD retreates from daily highs, holds above 1.1000
GBP/USD has erased a portion of its daily gains in the early American session after the annual September US PPI data came in slightly higher than the market expectation. Nevertheless, the pair holds in positive territory above 1.1000 on hopes of changes to the UK mini-budget.
Gold consolidates gains near $1,670 ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold continues to fluctuate near $1,670 in the second half of the day on Wednesday as investors await the FOMC Minutes. After the mixed PPI data from the US, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the daily range slightly below 4%, allowing XAU/USD to stay neutral.
How will CPI affect the crypto markets?
Bitcoin price could see a minor run-up to retest the recent broken, bearish setup. This development is likely to influence Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to do the same. Regardless, investors need to stay focussed on the mid-term outlook, which is still pessimistic.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Forecast: PPI, CPI and then earnings to set the direction
Stocks were attempting to get their rally on during the first half of Tuesday's session. Things were looking solid for a short-term bottom until the Bank of England once again issued a confusing communique. Equities all turned and exited stage left, closing lower for the day.